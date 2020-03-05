Mr. Park Sung Jae, former Managing Director of MBC News Department, is appointed as the new President & CEO of MBC

MBC officially designated former Managing Director of News Department Park Sung Jae as the new President & CEO of MBC on February 28th, after Board of Directors at the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, which is the broadcaster’s largest shareholder, nominated Park with the majority support.

After joining MBC in 1993 as a journalist, Park more than fulfilled his duties as journalist in political news, social affairs news teams and finally became the Managing Director of News Department in June 2018. As the Managing Director of News Department, Park lead organizational changes and innovation within the department including increasing the broadcasting time of MBC News Desk, MBC’s main news program.