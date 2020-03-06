India explores opportunities for co-production and collaborations in films with International counterparts
Members of the Indian delegation at the Berlin International Film Festival-2020 met representatives of European Film Market, EFM and held elaborate discussions on the significance of 51st International Film Festival of India, IFFI.
During the meeting in Berlin, they held discussions including on the recent policy initiatives of Government of India to ensure Ease of Filming including setting up of a single window system Film Facilitation Office and its web portal for online application for shooting films in India.