RadioAsia, Radio Song Festival and Media 2020 in Bali open for registration!

The ABU, together with hosts Radio Republic Indonesia (RRI), take great pleasure in inviting members and industry partners to this year’s ABU RadioAsia Conference, ABU Radio Song Festival and the Media2020 Dialogue, taking place in Bali, Indonesia, from 10-13 June.

The theme of this year’s RadioAsia Conference, “New Stories for New Audiences in a Multiplatform World“, will examine how public service broadcasters can meet the challenges of our rapidly evolving media environment. Looking through the multiple lenses of content, technologies, audiences, national characters and organizational preparedness, we need to work together to identify the problems of our fragmenting, multiplatform media world and share successful, practical solutions through the synergies that have long been a feature of the ABU’s success.

With the help of co-founders Radio Romania, this year’s Media2020 Dialogue “Global to Local: Working together for stronger media” will both review what has been achieved over the past five years and look forward at what can be done in the coming decade if broadcasters in both Europe and the Asia-Pacific work together.

And let us not forget the highly successful ABU Radio Song Festival, that will showcase the musical talents of diverse cultures within our region and uncovering the best young, original and unsigned musicians.

You can register now on the RadioAsia website http://www.radioasia.org

The ABU and RRI are actively monitoring the spread and effects of the current COVID-19 epidemic and are regularly assessing our upcoming activities. RadioAsia, Radio Song Festival and Media2020 Dialogue will go ahead as planned. We will only postpone or cancel it if necessary and on expert professional advice.