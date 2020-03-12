FBC to hold events in the North

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Manager Radio Programs Shammi Lochan says the Northern Division has always been somewhat a good luck charm for FBC Shows.

Lochan says whichever show that has started in the North has been deemed a huge success and they are more than happy to take their “Holi” and “Suruwa Dredre” shows to the North.

She says whenever FBC starts any event they do not want to leave anyone out.

“So we are bringing our 6 stations to Labasa starting from Nabouwalu with our sponsors and doing a roadshow and then we’ll end up in Labasa on Friday where our Bula FM team, Radio Fiji one team will be selling tickets from RB Patel area for “Suruwa Dredre”.

There are two locations where FBC will be hosting its Holi shows this Saturday.