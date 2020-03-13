DD viewership grew 16% in 2019 due to network’s English news channel

Indian public broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) Network, which has been battling an onslaught of private channels over the past few decades, saw a 16 per cent rise in viewership in 2019.

Audiences aged between 2 and 21 years have seen the sharpest rise. The growth in viewership was mainly led by the growing popularity of DD Network’s English news channel DD India, which grew 63 per cent over the previous year, according to the data collated and analysed by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.