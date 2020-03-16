1st group of PBC engineers finish training on DRM Technology

A five day workshop titled “Digital Radio Migration Plan” was attended by the radio engineers from all over Pakistan would now serve as “torch bearers for implementation of the digitization project”.

PBC Director Engineering Kamran Saeed informed while addressing concluding ceremony of the workshop that the plan was to be executed at a total estimated cost of Rs 4,129.882 million over the next five to seven years.

Kamran Saeed along with two DRM certified and foreign qualified PBC Engineers Ghulam Mujadid and Yasir Mustafa is leading the whole planning for the proposed Digital Radio Migration Policy under the direct supervision of Director General, Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan.