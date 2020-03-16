Pakistan welcomes Turkish films aired on cinema screens

After having enjoyed a wide range of Turkish dramas, Pakistani audiences have now been entranced by Turkish cinema in the country’s theaters.

Almost 45 movie theaters screened the first Turkish film Miracle in Cell no. 7 which has been released on Friday (today) under the banner of HKC entertainment.

Hammad Chahuhdary, CEO of media company HKC entertainment said: “I was really moved by the movie when I saw this for the first time and planned to release it nationwide so our people can see how much efforts are being done in the film industry in other countries. Everything related to Turkey gets very positive feedback from Pakistan and there is no better way to start this journey again than with the release of Miracle in Cell no. 7.”

Chairman of the Pakistan Film Distributors Association Ejaz Kamran considers the screening of Turkish movies essential for the survival of the Pakistani cinema industry.

During the last visit of President Erdogan in February 2020, Turkish and Pakistani officials signed 13 memoranda of understanding, including an agreement for cooperation between the state-owned Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) and Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan.