Afghani news channel by Moby Group adds hand sanitizer to newscast

TOLOnews, the only 24-hour news channel in Afghanistan, is reminding viewers to be mindful of hygiene as the coronavirus continues to spread.

To emphasize the point, a large bottle of hand sanitizer was present on the evening newscast on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with the main anchor pausing after the opening headlines to use it.

This simple change to the newscast could serve as a good example for other broadcasters around the globe, reminding viewers of important habits.

TOLOnews, part of the Moby Group, is presented in the Dari and Pashto languages with its facility in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.