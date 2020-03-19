NHK Makes Decisive Responses to the Coronavirus Pandemic

OKYO, March 19, 2020—In the midst of public anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese public broadcaster NHK is using every possible platform to push forward in its mission to help people stay calm and informed.

NHK is striving to minimize public anxiety about the coronavirus by preventing an infodemic. A team created last month monitors reliable information from medical and research institutions around the world and feeds it into output such as news programs, science programs, and specials. The flagship NHK Special documentary slot (http://www6.nhk.or.jp/special/index.html) will carry programs on the latest coronavirus- related research findings, medical challenges, and social issues. NHK will produce English versions for NHK WORLD-JAPAN and other broadcasters around the world.