RAI Italia Adopts Coronavirus Countermeasures

In light of the serious situation in Italy, RAI has set a Task Force to help in the preparedness of the measures to be applied to all employees, tv production centres and crews in order to guarantee the appropriate safety equipment and rules, and a constant flow of information to audiences.

In Europe, Italy was the first country to have to fight the virus and RAI has therefore defined a set of guidelines, that can serve as best practices to help other Public Service Media organisations to adjust to the emergency situation.