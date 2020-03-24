ABU Member Al Jazeera Calls on Egyptian Government to Release Mahmoud Hussein

Al Jazeera Media Network is deeply concerned about the health condition of its detained journalist Mahmoud Hussein and calls on the Egyptian government to immediately release Mahmoud and other detained journalists.

“Under current circumstances, with the spread of Coronavirus and the health hazards associated with it, Mahmoud and other journalists are exposed to extreme risks;” said Dr. Mostefa Souag, the Acting Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network.

Al Jazeera calls on all journalists and people of conscience to stand with Mahmoud and other imprisoned journalists; to express their solidarity and desire through all available means for their immediate release; allowing them to reunite with their families and loved ones at this critical juncture.