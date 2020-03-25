Turkish Radio and Television Corporation allocates five studios in Istanbul and three studios in Ankara for Students

Home-bound due to the coronavirus threat, Turkish students have opted for online education, while dealing with fatigue and boredom due to a lack of outdoor activities.

Turkey has launched its distance learning platform that will serve nearly 20 million primary and high school students who are currently at home since schools shut on March 12 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Turkey’s public broadcaster, Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), has allocated five studios in Istanbul and three studios in Ankara for recordings that are aired through six different channels in HD and SD.

The government, according to Gokhan Yucel, advisor to the Minister of Education, “reacted to the global pandemic within a week and created video lessons supported with EBA, which is currently one of world’s most advanced state-sponsored online learning platforms.”