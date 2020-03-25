info@abu.org.my

News      |      Events

mobile logo

test

test top bar left

UNESCO Call for On-line Educational Initiatives

UNESCO Call for On-line Educational Initiatives

The ABU is an official NGO partner with UNESCO since 2012 and wishes to inform all that the NGO-UNESCO Liaison Committee is inviting organisations like ours to share experiences and initiatives on distance learning and training at a time when the COVID 19 crisis has already  hit as many as 363 million learners world-wide. 

Members are welcome to share with ABU their distance learning initiatives, on-line resources and experiences in the areas of education, culture, science and information in the current crisis context so they could be included in the UNESCO database. 

At a time when we are facing a world health crisis, that is a way to express our solidarity with all ABU NGO partners and support the most isolated  and deprived  including refugees and displaced people.

The link below provides an access to the UNESCO growing database of online educational materials created in the wake of COVID 19 

UNESCO  also provides a free access to  the World Digital Library https://www.wdl.org/en

This is the right time for solidarity. For further details please contact Ms Natalia Ilieva natalia@abu.org.my