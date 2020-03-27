Broadcast Guidelines issued by India’s Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati

India’s Public Service Broadcaster Prasar Bharati has developed special guidelines to be followed by All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DDI) during the lockdown period in the country as a precautionary measure to prevent from COVID 19.

Among the guidelines, the following 3 TV channels will remain on a live mode to address any emergency situation. DD National – To run as it is with a reduced manpower & appropriately modified FPC DD News – To run as it is with a reduced manpower & appropriately modified FPC. Clean stream of the same to be available without ticker, and logo for relay by Hindi belt channels. DD India – To run as it is with a reduced manpower &appropriately modified FPC. Clean stream of the same to be available without ticker, and logo for relay by Hindi belt channels.

For more info please see: http://prasarbharati.gov.in/pbcircular/Program_Related_471087.pdf