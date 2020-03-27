NHK Coronavirus Documentary: COVID-19: Fighting a Pandemic

In just over 3 months, the new coronavirus has spread around the world, killing thousands and paralyzing the global economy. Case studies into cluster infections in Japan offer some clues into how the pandemic began. NHK brings reports from the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus, around the world and in the lab as scientists race to develop effective drug treatments. To watch, please open the link below:

NHK Documentary ”COVID-19: Fighting a Pandemic” https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/tv/documentary/20200326/5001289/

