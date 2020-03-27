Overcoming the Coronavirus Crisis Together: NHK’s Action Agenda
The spread of the new coronavirus is having a huge impact on social and economic activity around the world. At the same time, the spread of unreliable information is stoking fear and anxiety. Now, more than ever, NHK, as a public service media organization supported by receiving fees, is fulfilling its mission of delivering services of genuine public benefit. In addition to linear broadcasting, NHK is making full use of the Internet to deliver necessary information anytime, anywhere, by focusing on six specific pillars of action. To view these six pillars, please click here.