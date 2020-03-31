Digital Radio Mondiale Holds Successful Elections during Virtual General Assembly

The DRM Consortium held its virtual General Assembly on March 25th with the participation of members from all over the world. They had a chance to get updated on the rich variety of activities undertaken in 2019-2020 such as the recent stakeholders’ meeting held by AIR (All India Radio) and the DRM presence at BES Expo in India. A comprehensive presentation on the DRM receiver situation was very well received.

This was focused on the over 2 million DRM receivers in Indian cars and the new consumer receiver models (standalone, car solutions and adaptors, SDR) from China, India, Germany, UK, supporting the full DRM feature set with Journaline, EWF (Emergency Warning Functionality) and DRM in the AM and FM bands. It completed the image of a positive year and of the great strides made by DRM in 2019-2020.