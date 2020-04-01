Media Prima makes donations to Malaysian hospitals

Media Prima Berhad, via the Media Prima-NSTP Humanitarian Fund (MPNHF), has begun distributing donations to several hospitals in the Klang Valley.

The monies – collected through the media stable’s fundraising campaign, Bantuan Kemanusiaan Covid-19, launched on March 23 – have facilitated the procurement of essential medical equipment and supplies for Shah Alam Hospital, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, and Sungai Buloh Hospital.

This first phase of the disbursement of public donations involved the purchase and delivery of two ventilator machines for Shah Alam Hospital; the supply of materials for do-it-yourself (DIY) face-shields for frontliners at Kuala Lumpur Hospital; and the supply of food for frontliners and medical personnel at Sungai Buloh and Kuala Lumpur Hospitals.