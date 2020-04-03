MediaCorp Singapore Strikes New Deal

Singapore’s MediaCorp has struck a new content supply agreement with Asian streamer Viu.

Viu enjoyed initial success with carriage of Korean content to a hungry Asian region. It is now diversifying its focus to include more Chinese-language and Thai shows.

The GMM Grammy agreement allows Viu to offer near real-time simulcast of One31 Channel’s content in Thailand, giving Thai viewers more choice about when and how they may watch their favorite shows. The same One31 Channel content will be made available in Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar and Singapore, with local language and English subtitles within hours of the initial broadcast in Thailand.