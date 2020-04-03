Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Circus’, ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ to return on Doordarshan

National broadcaster Doordarshan on Saturday has decided to re-telecast two popular shows of that time, ‘Circus’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, and also ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown. The announcement of the telecast was made by Doordarshan National’s official twitter handle:

“Shekharan is BACK on @DDNational! Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favorite @iamsrk’s #Circus – TV Series (1989) – From 28th March at 8 pm on @DDNational,” the tweet read.



Helmed by Vicky Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah ‘Circus’ was one of Shah Rukh Khan’s earliest roles. It also starred Pawan Malhotra, Renuka Shahane, and Ashutosh Gowariker, in a significant role.

DD National’s social media handle also announced the return of Rajit Kapur-starrer ‘Byomeksh Bakshi’,