ABC provides advice for media covering COVID-19

The media has a crucial role to play in sharing reliable and up-to-date information about the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting audience understanding of the public health measures that governments are putting in place.

ABC International Development is committed to working with media organisations in our region to support them in this work. As part of this support, we are sharing the advice that the Australia Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) is adopting internally to promote best practice reporting and to ensure the health and safety of journalists. For more information please visit the ABU website at www.abu.org.my or:

https://www.abc.net.au/abc-international-development/advice-for-media-covering-covid-19/12105756