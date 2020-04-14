Accolades to Prasar Bharati for its measures against COVID-19

Prasar Bharati, being India’s public service broadcaster, understands the onerous responsibility and took initiative to create the awareness among the people to maintain social distancing, minimize social gatherings, and requesting people to adhere to the government advisories.

“Indian Television” has praised the outstanding work of Prasar Bharati and has stated that Prasar Bharati has created a dedicated channel on DD FreeDish to continuously stream COVID-19 informational videos and news. Besides this, both DD News and AIR News have created a special COVID-19 bulletin twice a day in English and Hindi language with designated slots. The public broadcaster is airing informational videos at high frequency on all TV channels and equivalent jingles on all radio services .

For details please visit : https://www. indiantelevision.com/ television/tv-channels/ viewership/prasar-bharati-on- a-covid-19-awareness-drive- 200410

A news report of newspaper “Indiatimes” (link below) has commended the Prasar Bharati’s contribution in creating awareness among people against COVID-19 .

The report says that over the past five weeks, social ads on the prevention, cause, and symptoms of the disease have increased manifold. The social ads on TV grew 37 per cent, while commercial ads grew just 3 per cent. In the top five advertisers spreading awareness about the outbreak were the ministry of health and family welfare (23 per cent),Doordarshan–Prasar Bharti (India’s public broadcaster; 10 per cent), government of Kerala (8 per cent), and government of Telangana (6 per cent).

For more details please visit: https://brandequity. economictimes.indiatimes.com/ news/advertising/coronavirus- outbreak-awareness- advertisements-flood-tv- screens/74665815