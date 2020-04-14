Mediacorp offers variety shows, global concert under new #StayHomeWithMe initiative

Mediacorp’s new #StayHomeWithMe initiative is featuring a whole slew of programmes to keep Singaporeans entertained and informed during the ongoing “circuit breaker” period.

The slate of programmes will be available across the various TV channels, meWATCH, radio stations and their respective social media pages. These range from entertainment offerings such as blockbuster movies, films and drama series in different languages; as well as new content on how to keep fit and healthy from the comfort of your homes. Transmission hours for Suria and Vasantham have also been extended.