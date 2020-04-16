DD announces educational programme for kids

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday announced to launch a study at-home learning and teaching programme for Class 10 and 12 students of the state through state broadcaster Doordarshan.

He said that the online learning facility from home will be provided to students under the Himachal Doordarshan Gyanshala programme from April 17 onwards.

“The education department has prepared programme according to the syllabus of HP School Education Board for Class 10 and 12 which would telecast from 10 am to 1 pm for different subjects as per the time table,” he said.

Thakur urged teachers, students and parents to take advantage of the programme but strictly observe the social distancing as per the government direction.