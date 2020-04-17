Digital Radio Mondiale™ (DRM) – Collaborates with ABU and ASBU to jointly host a two-part interactive webinar session

Under the theme of “DRM Benefits in Times of Crisis,” The DRM Consortium in collaboration with Asia-Pacific Broadcast Union (ABU) and Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) will jointly and for the first time host a two-part interactive webinar session. The webinar will focus on key DRM benefits and what makes the standard so useful in times of crisis and disasters.

The first session will take place on Thursday 23rd April 2020 and the second session will take place a week later Thursday 30th April 2020 (0800 UTC, 0900 BST- London and Tunis time, 1600 MYT, Kuala Lumpur time).

Both webinars will explore the benefits of the DRM digital radio technology in times of crisis and disasters by demonstrating key features such as, Emergency Warning Functionality (EWF), monitoring map, content server programming using Journaline and how the DRM technology is used in public signage. The webinars will also delve into how DRM data casting technology could be valuable in education for all, especially in regions which are not always covered by internet or television signals.

The speakers will include: Ruxandra Obreja (DRM Chair), Alexander Zink (Fraunhofer IIs, DRM Vice-Chair), Yogendra Pal (Chair Indian Platform), Simon Keens (Ampegon), Jan Bremer (NXP) and Radu Obreja (DRM Marketing Director).

According to DRM Chairman, Ruxandra Obreja:” This webinar duo on the 23rd and 30th of April is a first for us as our long and fruitful cooperation with ABU is now being enriched with that of ASBU. We feel that as a lot of people are under lockdown just now, a webinar is an excellent opportunity to learn more about DRM and its many advantages, beyond excellent audio, which can become particularly useful in times of crisis. We hope that many participants will register for the two events to be technically hosted by ABU”.

To register please click below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6731508559177040909

Webinar ID: 318-732-411