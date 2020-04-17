Khabar Agency- JSC Kazakhstan present their COVID 19 gratitude in video

In times of difficulty and amid the pandemic struggle, “Khabar Agency JSC”, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as with the contribution by the “Astana Opera” has created a special recall-based video clip addressed to the world.

The video clip depicts an overall message of Kazakhstan for the whole world paying its deep gratitude for medical personnel that fight on the frontier of the pandemic battle every other hour across the globe.

A well-known opera singer – Maira Mukhammedkyzy beautifully delivers Kazakhstan’s solidarity to the rest of the world.