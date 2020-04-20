Doordarshan breaks own record

In Week 14, DD National has broken its own record achieving viewership figures of 1.9 billion, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data.

DD National popularly known as Doordarshan has become the most-watched channel for two consecutive weeks. In the 13th week of the year, from March 28 to April 3, DD national had received 1.5 billion viewership figures and has created a record for the highest viewership figures in the channel’s long history. In Week 14, DD National has broken its own record achieving viewership figures of 1.9 billion, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data.