TRT World Lands on Bouygues Telecom

Turkey’s first English language international news platform, TRT World is expanding its global distribution with French operator, Bouygues Telecom. The operator shall include TRT World in the basic tier of their various electronic communication networks (notably, , xDSL, FTTX, , etc.) and on various devices.

As a full-service electronic communications operator, Bouygues Telecom stands out by providing its 15,4 million customers access to the best technology has to offer on a daily basis. The very high quality of its 4G mobile network and of its fixed and Cloud services provides customers with simple solutions, enabling them to fully enjoy their digital lives, regardless of their location. Bouygues Telecom is proud of the innovations it has offered to its customers over the last 20 years. It continues to pursue the same strategy of providing new technologies to as many people as possible.