ABU Brings Entertainment to Millions

ABU joined forces with UNESCO and Grammy Award musician Ricky Kej’s formation to offer its members the virtual #ConcertForAHealthyPlanet. The concert was organised by UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development in partnership with several UN agencies such as WHO, UNICEF, UNFCCC, WWF in support of the global fight against COVID 19 pandemic. It’s first global broadcast on 22 April also marked the fiftieth International Earth Day. The proceeds collected will go to the #COVID19 Solidarity Fund of the World Health Organization (WHO).

#ConcertForAHealthyPlanet is a collaboration of many world renown artists. Five Grammy Award Winners, led by #KindnessAmbassador Ricky Kej, joined 40 musicians from 6 countries.

More than 20 ABU members, from Europe to the Pacific, broadcast the concert. ABU also assisted the African Union of Broadcasting to secure the copyrights for the #ConcertForAHealthyPlanet.

Dr. Anantha Kumar Duraiappah, Director of the UNESCO MGIEP, acknowledged the role of ABU: “The COVID-19 pandemic has made us realise that collectively we can make a difference for humanity and our planet. For this, we must empower youth, promote their actions to preserve the environment and strengthen a culture of tolerance and respect, supported by kindness. UNESCO MGIEP is proud to be joined by dozens of musicians and broadcasting partners such as the Asia – Pacific Broadcasting Union to celebrate the power of kindness and togetherness. We thank you for your support in amplifying this important message in your network.”

The ABU SG Dr. Mottaghi pointed out: “Under the global lockdowns, many people are wondering when we are going to watch live concerts again. In these uncertain times no one knows the answer. Therefore, it is even more precious to have the opportunity to see some of our favourite musicians performing together virtually. ABU is grateful to the concert organisers for offering it copyright free to the ABU members and delighted that this high quality entertainment reached hundreds of millions across the globe lifting their spirits in these difficult times.”

If your organisation is interested to broadcast #ConcertForAHealthyPlanet, please contact Natalia Ilieva at natalia@abu.org.my