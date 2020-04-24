Free-to-Air Education Channel now available on Walesi

Students from Kindergarten to Year 13 can now access a free-to-air Education Channel on Walesi.

This comes after a successful meeting between the Fijian Government, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and Walesi in a bid to support the curriculum outcomes for Fijian students who are staying home due to COVID-19.

Minister for Communications Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government’s goal of keeping Fiji up-to-date with global technological advances has ensured the infrastructure and technological capacity to deploy this program and keep children educated during COVID-19 when schools are closed for the safety of all children.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar is urging students to take advantage of this opportunity as much as they can.