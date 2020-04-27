Doordarshan to re-telecast Ramanand Sagar’s Shri Krishna

More than 20 years after its broadcast, Ramanand Sagar’s epic mythological series Shri Krishna is all set to make a comeback on Doordarshan, the broadcaster announced on Sunday. The show joins other popular epics such as Ramayan and Mahabharat to be re-run amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Created, written and directed by Sagar, the series chronicled the life of Lord Krishna. The show was first broadcast on Doordarshan’s Metro Channel (DD 2) from 1993, but moved to DD National in 1996. Shri Krishna starred actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee as the adult Krishna, while Swwapnil Joshi played the teenage version of the character.