World Citizen’s “Journalism For Juniors” Online Workshops Given By TRT Staff

‘Journalism for Juniors’ (J4J) was launched by TRT World Citizen – the social responsibility arm of Turkey’s public broadcaster TRT – with the slogan of ‘’Inspiring for Positive Change.’’ As in-person trainings have been temporarily put on hold due to the Covid-19 outbreak, J4J will continue its trainings online with a new series of workshops.

As many journalists continue to work and produce content from their homes, Journalism for Juniors is launching a new series to help you create content using just your smartphones. The workshops will be available via weekly online videos, with TRT staff serving as volunteer trainers.

The workshops will be hosted on the social media accounts of “TRT World Citizen” and “Journalism for Juniors” (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube) and will continue throughout the COVID-19 outbreak. The objective of the workshops is to help our participants continue to develop their knowledge, skills and competencies related to journalism.

The titles of some of the workshops are as follows:

“Journalism 101”, “Storytelling”, “Video Journalism”, “Field Production”, “How to Use Social Media”, “Introduction to Youtube for beginners “, “Mobile Journalism” and “Image Capture with Camera”.

The Journalism for Juniors program gives the students an opportunity to learn new skills including: Mobile Journalism, Storytelling, Field Production, and Journalism Basics.

Through interactive workshops the program combines theory, and the opportunity for students to practice new skills. TRT aims to motivate, educate, and allow the students to express themselves in an impactful way.