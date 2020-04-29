KBS World Indonesia YouTube Channel Reaches 100,000 Subscribers

The number of subscribers to KBS World Indonesia, a YouTube channel established by KBS for active communication with Korean Wave fans in Indonesia, has surpassed 100,000 as of April 29, 2020.

This achievement was made in less than a year after the KBS World Indonesia channel was launched as a social channel for providing language services and content specialized for local Hallyu (the Korean Wave phenomenon) fans in Indonesia.

KBS has strengthened the quality of its content service by launching KBS World Indonesia YouTube jointly with KBS international channels, KBS World Radio and KBS World TV, which broadcast to a global audience. Amid the flood of SNS channels dealing with Korean Wave content, it is said that KBS World Indonesia channel has opened a new horizon for marketing Korean Wave content with delicate services that specialize in specific language and regional demand.

In addition to KBS World original content such as “Star Interview”, where Indonesian MCs meet K-pop stars and “K-pop Korean” with K-pop lyrics in Indonesian, popular KBS TV programs such as “The Return of Superman” and “ Fun-Staurant” can be enjoyed with Indonesian subtitles.

As Korea’s flagship public international broadcaster, KBS World is fulfilling its role in public diplomacy with diverse media and rich content on TV, radio and social network services. KBS World Radio, the country’s only multilingual radio channel, currently offers news, factual and entertainment programs worldwide in 11 languages. KBS World TV is receiving favorable responses from hallyu fans around the world as it offers KBS TV programs with English and other multilingual subtitles. YouTube and other SNS channel services are also active, with the number of SNS channel subscribers to KBS World TV surpassing 20 million earlier this year. KBS World Radio’s multilingual YouTube channels “KBS World Radio” and Arabic YouTube “KBS World Arab” also reached 100,000 subscribers.