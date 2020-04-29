TRT Draws up Action Plan for work under COVID 19

Because of the rapid outbreak of Covid-19 worldwide, TRT has formed an internal crisis management committee. The committee has designed a 3-stage action plan which comprises Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C.

Plan A is going to be carried out until a case is ob- served inside the corporation, Plan B is going to be implemented after a case appears inside the cor- poration and finally plan C is going to be execut- ed when the government increases the measures against Covid-19 to a nation-wide and permanent lock-down level or in case the number of cases in- creases beyond control.

Measures in these action plans were grouped as disinfection, health protection, business continuity, awareness, work arrangements and travel management.

Please click here to view the plan: https://www.abu.org.my/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/TRT-ACTION-PLAN-COVID-19-FINAL.pdf