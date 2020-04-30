France Medias Monde’s -France 24, takes part in platform to debunk fake news on Covid-19

France 24 takes part in the “#CoronaVirusFacts Alliance”, a collaborative platform to debunk fake news around the Covid-19. It was launched by the International Fact- Checking Network (IFCN), which gathers more than 60 fact-checking organizations, including France 24’s Observers.

To fight the increasing number of falsehoods around the coronavirus, members of the IFCN can count on the expertise of different organizations in the world, including France 24’s. They teamed up to provide audiences trustworthy and reliable information on the disease.

On International Fact-Checking Day (Thursday, April 2), the platform “#CoronavirusFacts Alliance” makes more than 1500 fact-checked information on Covid-19 available on its website.