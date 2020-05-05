Digital Radio Mondiale, ABU and ASBU Deliver Successful Webinar

Under the theme of “DRM Benefits in Times of Crisis,” The DRM Consortium, in collaboration with Asia-Pacific Broadcast Union (ABU) and for the first-time with the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) has delivered a two-part interactive webinar session focused on the key DRM benefits of greatest use in times of crisis and disasters.

Both webinars were attended by over 300 participants from countries as far apart as: India, Mauritius, Indonesia, Sudan, Malaysia, Japan, Nepal, Brazil, Iran, UK, Tunisia, USA, Solomon Islands, Australia, Germany etc. The over 100 questions of the participants covered characteristics of the full AM and FM DRM standard technology, its benefits, applications and receiver solutions.

Both webinars tackled and demonstrated key features such as: Emergency Warning Functionality (EWF), DRM transmission monitoring map, content server programming using Journaline and public signage delivered effectively with the help of DRM.

The speakers included: Ruxandra Obreja (DRM Chair), Alexander Zink (Fraunhofer IIS, DRM Vice-Chair), Yogendra Pal (Chair Indian Platform), Simon Keens (Ampegon), Jan Bremer (NXP) and Radu Obreja (DRM Marketing Director).