RRI Indonesia brings education to Borneo

Elementary school teachers in Sanggau regency, West Kalimantan, an Indonesian province on the island of Borneo that borders Malaysia, are using state radio broadcasts by RRI to reach students in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have various geographic conditions here in Sanggau. Not all areas have internet,” Titis Kartikawati, a teacher, said in a video conference on National Education Day on May 2. She said many areas had “blank spots”, a term used to describe places that don’t have access to internet.

Schools nationwide have been closed since March 15, and students have been instructed to learn from home to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Students who live in areas where the internet is readily accessible learn from their teachers through virtual meetings or recorded videos. In addition, the Education and Culture Ministry has cooperated with state broadcasting company TVRI to offer television lessons. But those without internet, electricity or TV require an alternative.