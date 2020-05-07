TRT World Citizen Short Film Competition ‘Dignity Without Borders’ Accepting Submissions

TRT World Citizen Short Film Competition opened for submissions on March 10, and will remain open until September 15, 2020.

In 2020 the subject of our film competition is TRT World Citizen’s Signature Campaign: Dignity Without Borders. The campaign highlights the stories and experiences of migrants and refugees, who are facing human rights violations across the globe and overcoming great adversity on their journey to build a new life.

As in previous years, the total prize value is $10,000 USD. The winners will also receive an invitation to the annual TRT World Citizen Awards in Istanbul, which will be hosted in the winter of 2020. The winners of the competition will be officially announced at this year’s TRT World Citizen Awards.

This is the 3rd year of our annual film competition. The submission platform can be accessed at the following link: www.filmfreeway.com/trtworldcitizen.

For all the details of the competition, please visit: www.filmfreeway.com/trtworldcitizen

For past competition details visit: www.trtworld.com/worldcitizen/cat-media/short-films