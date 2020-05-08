NHK Production: COVID-19 Battle on the Cruise Ship

NHKs latest investigative documentary on the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” docked at the port of Yokohama early February, reveals how the ship became a coronavirus breeding ground and what lessons to be learned from the crisis in order to curb the outbreak.

The luxury passenger ship “Diamond Princess” was infected by a new coronavirus. Out of 3,700 passengers and crew, more than 700 were infected and 13 were dead. What is happening onboard the ship, as the depth of coverage increases, infections spread, confusion and debate over transportation and acceptance, and isolation over a long period of time. It was there … What are the lessons from the fight against the unknown virus on board?

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/ondemand/video/4001358/

VOD valid from May 11th 14:00 JST)

For re-broadcast and other details, please contact NHK’s APV Liaison Officer at matsuda.t-fc@nhk.or.jp.