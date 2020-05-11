EBS Korea’s producer Chung Hyun-sook, seeks common values in Asia

Over the past five years, Chung Hyun-sook, senior executive producer at the Educational Broadcasting System, has been producing international documentaries in collaboration with other Asian countries. Her ultimate goal as a producer is to make a cultural community for Asian countries.

Chung, who has also been chair of Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union’s ABU Kids since 2004, has focused on drama and documentaries mainly on kids.

Her new, fifth documentary, “Family Asia,” which aired Monday and Tuesday, looks into a broader concept of the family, delving into the subtle emotions between daughters who are about to get married and their fathers from five Asian countries: Korea, India, Cambodia, Vietnam and Mongolia.