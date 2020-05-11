VTV to air Arts Performances

A special arts performance will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on May 17 and will also be broadcast live on Vietnam Television’s VTV1 channel to mark the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19)

The event is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and the national TV station.

With popular singers nationwide taking part, it aims to spotlight the late President’s life and career and his substantial contributions to the country’s revolution.

It will form part of the events comprising the movement “Studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s moral example”.

Hanoi authorities will host a wide range of other activities paying tribute to the late President, including photo exhibitions telling stories about him and the screening of a documentary called “Bac Ho voi Thu Do Ha Noi” (Uncle Ho with the capital Hanoi).

A series of arts shows will be organised at public places across Hanoi, such as Ly Thai To Statue and Park and My Dinh Stadium, while mobile outdoor cinemas will screen films in remote areas and at industrial parks.

Hanoi will also launch writing contests about President Ho Chi Minh and accelerate the promotion of art, literary, and works of journalism about him.