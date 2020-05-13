ABU Music Exchange – ROR

Royal Camerata

The Romanian Royal Camerata received the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu of Romania in 2009.

At the anniversary of five years of existence, Royal Camerata was awarded with the Medal ‘King Michael I to Loyalty’ by the Royal House of Romania and received the Musica Viva Award from the Romanian Cultural Forum.

Tiberiu Soare – conductor

Tiberiu Soare has performed a vast and diversified repertoire, comprising symphony and vocal-symphony works, opera shows which have been enthusiastically acclaimed by critics and public alike. With a complex conducting approach, Tiberiu Soare is a tireless promoter of contemporary music and has conducted several works by Romanian and foreign composers as well. In 2003 he has been awarded the Critics’ Choice Prize, while in 2006 Actualitatea muzicală Magazine has rewarded him with the Prize for the Most Convincing Performance of a Young Artist. In 2011 Tiberiu Soare has also received the Romanian Performers’ Union Prize for the première of Oedipe by George Enescu, an event hosted at the 2011 edition of the George Enescu International Festival.

Valentina Naforniță – soprano

Born in Moldova Valentina Naforniţa came from humble beginnings to become one of the most in demand sopranos of her generation. Shortly after earning her degree in Opera at the National University of Music in Bucharest, Romania, Ms. Naforniţa won the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World launching her into the international opera scene. She was also honored with opening the historic Wiener Staatsoper Ball first in 2013 and again in 2018, cementing her strong relationship with the house. In the summer of 2014 Ms. Naforniţa made the first of many important international debuts at the Salzburger Festspiele as Zerlina (Don Giovanni), where she was hailed as the “highlight” (Bachtrack) of the show.

George Enescu (1881 – 1955)

Violinist, pianist, director, and composer, Enescu was a child prodigy who showed an unusual musical talent as early as 4. A representative for the Romantic style, his creation brings together the musicality of Romanian folk music and the modern touch of German and French music.