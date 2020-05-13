KBS joins Global Task Force for Public Media

KBS joined the first ever virtual meeting of the Global Task Force, a new exclusive forum for the major Public Service Media from around the world. Participated in by eight PSM leaders online, the inaugural GTF video conference took place on 11 May, 2020.

A newly emerged global PSM initiative, KBS has welcomed the latest proactive movements by the GTF, committed to demonstrate a stronger unified voice for PSM amid the Coronavirus crisis. KBS President and CEO Yang Sung-dong said: “Korea’s preventive measures and the public’s attitude in response to the COVID-19 have been widely praised internationally.”