Mediacorp’s inroads into India via first Tamil content deal

Landing its largest and highest-profile Indian distribution deal to date, Mediacorp is pleased to announce that 160 hours of its Tamil titles have been sold to ZEE5, in the first foray of its kind with the Mumbai-based streaming service operated by Essel Group via its subsidiary Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.

This undertaking underscores Mediacorp’s continued commitment to engaging with the extended creative ecosystem, so as to ramp up the recognition and reach of its shows beyond Singapore.

Under the collaboration, three of Mediacorp’s drama series, all of which originally aired on its Tamil-language channel Vasantham and digital destination meWATCH, are now available for free to India-based users of ZEE5, India’s largest content producer with over 100M downloads on Google Play and 11.4M daily active users as of December 2019.