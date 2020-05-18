Uncle Ho’s 130th birthday to be celebrated on VTV

A special programme entitled Hồ Chí Minh – Sáng Ngời Ý Chí Việt Nam (Hồ Chí Minh – Việt Nam Will Shine Bright) will be broadcast live on VTV1 Channel at 8pm on May 18.

The programme will be produced by Youth TV Channel VTV6 in collaboration with the People’s Committees of Hanoi, Tuyen Quang Province, Nghe An Province, HCM City and Dong Thap Province.

The programme will be filmed simultaneously at five points – the Ho Chi Minh Presidential Palace relic at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi; Tan Trao Special National Monument in Tuyen Quang Province; Kim Lien Relic Site in Nghe An Province, Nha Rong Wharf in HCM City and Van Mieu Park in Dong Thap Province.

The show aims to educate about the President’s life and career, which younger generations can learn from. It will include documentaries, reportages, art performances and talks with both domestic and international scholars and historical witnesses.