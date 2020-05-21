African Union Of Broadcasting-AUB to air Virtual show on International Africa Day 25 May

In its contribution to the fight against the Covid-19, the AUB in partnership with the WAN Project, will offer to all its member organizations on the 25th May 2020, International Africa Day, a free to air virtual show 2.0.

It is in the unprecedented context of the Coronavirus pandemic, that African civil society and its diaspora are mobilizing to combat the health and social consequences of the pandemic.

The aim of this innovative TV programme is to raise awareness on the risks of infection, and to engage in collective reflection on the post-virus Africa and to support those involved in the construction of this new solidarity and innovative Africa.