CMG’s ‘Aerial China’ offers up beauty of China

The third season of serial documentary Aerial China offers audiences the next best way to enjoy the beauty and geographical diversity of China from high in the sky.

Consisting of 10 episodes with each lasting 50 minutes, the latest season has aired on China Central Television’s flagship CCTV-1 channel and documentary channel CCTV-9, as well as new media platforms since May 20.

With a crew of over 300 members, the photography relied on 18 helicopters and 118 drones, flying more than 250,000 kilometers in total.

Xue Jijun, a member of the editors’ committee of the China Media group, which shot the series, says the documentary – which broadcast its first season in 2017 – has traveled across 23 provinces and autonomous regions, displaying the perseverance of the Chinese people and the country’s civilization from a unique perspective, during a news conference on May 20.