NHK lauds Vietnamese efforts on COVID 19

Japan’s NHK television channel has lauded Vietnam’s effective containment of COVID-19 with 324 infections and zero deaths.

The channel attributed that success to the Vietnamese Government’s strict and drastic quarantine measures since late January. Since February, foreigners who stayed in China within 14 days from the date of entry were banned from entering the country, it said.

Afterwards, Vietnam has enhanced quarantine at border gates and affected areas, as well as limited social activities.

Statistics showed that nearly 1 million people in the country have so far been put under quarantine. Meanwhile, the number of infections in other Southeast Asian nations has kept rising.