Stars Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye reunite as a couple in ‘Dinner Mate’

Korean production company Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) released a set of promotion photos that show Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun reunited in ‘Dinner Mate.’

The “Crash Landing on You” co-stars are set to have a reunion in the MBC Monday-Tuesday drama.

Dinner Mate will tell the story of a man and a woman who have grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks. Through their dinner dates, they eventually recover their ability to feel emotion and begin to find love over food.

The pilot episode of the show will be happening on May 25.