TRT now in Russian

The Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) has started broadcasting news on its new Russian language platform.

In a statement, TRT said it continued to increase and strengthen its foreign-languages broadcasting.

The platform aims to be influential with its Russian coverage through informative and gripping interviews, reports and videos with an experienced news-crew.

TRT Russian will focus on being an informative and balanced conduit of expression in the Russian-speaking world and across the globe.