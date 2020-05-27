TRT now in Russian
The Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) has started broadcasting news on its new Russian language platform.
In a statement, TRT said it continued to increase and strengthen its foreign-languages broadcasting.
The platform aims to be influential with its Russian coverage through informative and gripping interviews, reports and videos with an experienced news-crew.
TRT Russian will focus on being an informative and balanced conduit of expression in the Russian-speaking world and across the globe.